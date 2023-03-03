Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.10 billion-$7.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.04 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.02-$2.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,626,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,348,846. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $573,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,549 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,433,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,538,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.