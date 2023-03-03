Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.02-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.02-$2.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.3 %

HPE opened at $15.50 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $742,112.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $742,112.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,126. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.