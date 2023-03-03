Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.438 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Hess has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hess has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hess to earn $10.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Hess Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HES traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.76. 537,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,504. Hess has a 12-month low of $89.80 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity at Hess

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $107,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hess by 474.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

