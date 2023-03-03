Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.438 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Hess has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hess has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hess to earn $10.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.
Hess Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:HES traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.76. 537,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,504. Hess has a 12-month low of $89.80 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.55.
Insider Activity at Hess
In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $107,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hess by 474.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.
About Hess
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
