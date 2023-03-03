Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Kamran F. Husain Buys 2,000 Shares

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) Director Kamran F. Husain bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $24,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,436 shares in the company, valued at $78,841. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Heritage Commerce Stock Down 1.2 %
HTBK stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $14.87.
Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.71%.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
About Heritage Commerce
Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
