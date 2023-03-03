Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $281.07

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 281.07 ($3.39) and traded as low as GBX 265 ($3.20). Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at GBX 266 ($3.21), with a volume of 956,662 shares trading hands.

Henderson Far East Income Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 281.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 272.89. The firm has a market cap of £431.45 million, a PE ratio of 5,450.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Henderson Far East Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Henderson Far East Income

About Henderson Far East Income

In other Henderson Far East Income news, insider Timothy Clissold purchased 10,000 shares of Henderson Far East Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £28,300 ($34,149.87). 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

