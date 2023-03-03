Helium Market Capitalization Achieves $345.25 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00011127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Helium has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $345.25 million and $3.37 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Helium Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,783,158 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium Hotspot is a wireless network that provides coverage for low power IoT devices and allows anyone to earn the cryptocurrency Helium (HNT) by building a wireless network in their city. The algorithm used by Helium, called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC), verifies the location of Hotspots to ensure that they are where they claim to be. There is no pre-mining of HNT, and the maximum supply of HNT is 223 million. HNT is mined by compatible Hotspots, and the supply is halved every two years. Hotspot owners receive a higher proportion of HNT in the early days of the network to incentivize building and securing coverage, but as the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, the distribution of HNT remains fixed.”

