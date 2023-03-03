HC Wainwright Weighs in on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the company will earn ($1.13) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.38) per share.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,501,000 after purchasing an additional 33,614 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,721,000 after purchasing an additional 926,900 shares in the last quarter.
In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $53,582.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 397,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $68,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 499,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,205,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $53,582.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 397,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,763 shares of company stock worth $873,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
