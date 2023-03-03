HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 460.54% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Blink Charging’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

BLNK stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Blink Charging has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $29.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $533.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.11.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,552,683.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Blink Charging news, Director Jack Levine bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,371.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Blink Charging by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Blink Charging by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 52,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

