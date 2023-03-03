HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 460.54% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Blink Charging’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.
Blink Charging Stock Performance
BLNK stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Blink Charging has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $29.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $533.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blink Charging
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Blink Charging by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Blink Charging by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 52,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.
Blink Charging Company Profile
Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.