HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGTA. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush cut Magenta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.33.

MGTA stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.10. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $3.62.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,558,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,309.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

