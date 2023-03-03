Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hayward from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HAYW traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.17. 1,030,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,663. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.98. Hayward has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

Institutional Trading of Hayward

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 52,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $686,710.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,935.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hayward by 918.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.