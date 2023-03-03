Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Purchases $50,229.92 in Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) Director Jonathan L. States purchased 1,976 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.42 per share, with a total value of $50,229.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,229.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $25.30 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $171.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 46,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Saturday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

