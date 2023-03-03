Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 37.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 61.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hasbro by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 164,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,415. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $94.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

