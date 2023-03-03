Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Short Interest Update

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMDPF traded up C$0.62 on Thursday, reaching C$20.72. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656. Hammond Power Solutions has a twelve month low of C$9.53 and a twelve month high of C$20.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.12.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Hammond Power Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.0738 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hammond Power Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of dry-type power distribution transformers. Its products include control and automation, low voltage distribution, medium voltage distribution and power, and potted and specialty. The firm serves the oil and gas, steel, waste and water treatment, and wind power generation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.