Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.63

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.63 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 30.25 ($0.37). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 29.35 ($0.35), with a volume of 8,785,811 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 25 ($0.30) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.63.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.