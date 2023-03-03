Guild of Guardians (GOG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $714,044.24

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $23.82 million and $714,044.24 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

