Guggenheim Trims TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Target Price to $22.00

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TGNA. StockNews.com cut shares of TEGNA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of TGNA opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.33. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 144.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 356,032 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 18.3% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,245,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,996,000 after purchasing an additional 811,961 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 54.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 34,790 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in TEGNA by 33.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,710,000 after acquiring an additional 737,100 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

