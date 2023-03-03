Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GOF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 225,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 129,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 43,036 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 136,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 116,432 shares in the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

