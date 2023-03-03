Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.33.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance
Shares of OMAB stock opened at $77.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $81.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
