Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $77.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $81.17.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.6197 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

