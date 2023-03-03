Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) has been given a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($38.30) target price on shares of Grenke in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on shares of Grenke in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of ETR:GLJ traded down €0.40 ($0.43) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €29.68 ($31.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,455 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.84, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. Grenke has a 12-month low of €17.99 ($19.14) and a 12-month high of €31.30 ($33.30).

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

