Gregory N. Roberts Sells 8,000 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,959. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 41,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,657. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $696.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.34). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Equities research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

