Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,235.47

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,235.47 ($26.98) and traded as high as GBX 2,769.80 ($33.42). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,746 ($33.14), with a volume of 203,374 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,604.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,242.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,379.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

