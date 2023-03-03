Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.14. 143,316 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 129,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Greenwave Technology Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Greenwave Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,683,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,071,000. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the recycling ferrous metal. It also nonferrous metals including aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, alloys, and mixed metal products. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Suffolk, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.