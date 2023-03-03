Greene County Bancorp Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, March 7th (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, March 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GCBC stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.28. Greene County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.59 and a twelve month high of $79.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.35%.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.77%.

In other news, Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 566 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $27,168.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,645.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,286 shares of company stock worth $114,522 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 531.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

