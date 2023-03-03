Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.39

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and traded as high as $27.55. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 302 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWLIF. CIBC raised shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Down 0.5 %

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

