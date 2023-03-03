Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,186,600 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 4,815,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GBTC remained flat at $11.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,268,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,950. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

