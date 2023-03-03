Gode Chain (GODE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $462,407.15

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and $462,407.15 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.72 or 0.00422653 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,402.44 or 0.28568589 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

