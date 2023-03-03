GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $100,757.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,950,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,542 shares of company stock valued at $888,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $75.62 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.36.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.