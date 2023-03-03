Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.07. 21,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 60,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 million, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.

Institutional Trading of Global X Hydrogen ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,081,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

About Global X Hydrogen ETF

