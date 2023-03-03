Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Stock Price Up 2%

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.49. Approximately 20 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.