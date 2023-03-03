Global Self Storage, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Global Self Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage Trading Down 0.2 %

SELF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.65. 1,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,930. Global Self Storage has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $62.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Self Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 620.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 66,688 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 42,212 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.