Global Self Storage, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Global Self Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Global Self Storage Trading Down 0.2 %
SELF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.65. 1,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,930. Global Self Storage has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $62.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33.
About Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.
