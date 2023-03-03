Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. Global Cord Blood has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

