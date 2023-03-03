Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Raymond James

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 266.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DNA. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of DNA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 24,709,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,434,664. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 34,588 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $53,957.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 454,549 shares in the company, valued at $709,096.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 34,588 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $53,957.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 454,549 shares in the company, valued at $709,096.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 106,006 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $198,231.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,912,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,236,838.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,317,603 shares of company stock worth $9,235,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

