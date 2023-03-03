Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.19-$2.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Getty Realty Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 371,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GTY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut Getty Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Getty Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

