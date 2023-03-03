Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 37,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 240,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GETY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Getty Images Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Images by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

