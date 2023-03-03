GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Stock Price Up 21.1%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 21.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.

