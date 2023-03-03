GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Coverage Initiated at Dawson James

Analysts at Dawson James started coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on GeoVax Labs to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

Shares of GOVX opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.95. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

About GeoVax Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOVX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in GeoVax Labs by 39.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the second quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in GeoVax Labs by 659.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.