GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Coverage Initiated at Dawson James

Analysts at Dawson James started coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on GeoVax Labs to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
GeoVax Labs Price Performance
Shares of GOVX opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.95. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.
About GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.
