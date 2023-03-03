George Weston (TSE:WN) Given New C$192.00 Price Target at Desjardins

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for George Weston’s FY2024 earnings at $12.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WN. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$196.33.

George Weston Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:WN traded down C$2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$166.03. The stock had a trading volume of 171,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,814. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$138.77 and a 12 month high of C$181.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$170.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$160.90. The company has a market cap of C$23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39.

George Weston Increases Dividend

George Weston Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.83%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

