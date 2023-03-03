Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $145.00 at Oppenheimer

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $137.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Argus lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.64.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $121.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $329.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Generac will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Generac by 2.2% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Stories

