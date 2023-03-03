Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $145.00 at Oppenheimer

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $137.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Argus lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.64.
Generac Stock Performance
NYSE:GNRC opened at $121.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $329.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Generac
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Generac by 2.2% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.
