Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.08

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.08 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.48). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 125.40 ($1.51), with a volume of 103,137 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 181 ($2.18) to GBX 163 ($1.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 130.06. The stock has a market cap of £354.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

