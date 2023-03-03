Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mak Capital One LLC

Mak Capital One LLC trimmed its position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,240 shares during the quarter. Genasys makes up approximately 0.3% of Mak Capital One LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mak Capital One LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Genasys worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Genasys by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genasys by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Genasys by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genasys from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Genasys from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Genasys from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Genasys Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GNSS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.75. 1,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,030. The company has a market capitalization of $137.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.34. Genasys Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Genasys Company Profile

Get Rating

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Featured Articles

