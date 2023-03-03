GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at CIBC

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.63% from the stock’s previous close.

GDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock traded down C$0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,170. The stock has a market cap of C$689.64 million, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.98. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$41.00 and a 52 week high of C$56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.61.

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$567.67 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.70%. Analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.7332103 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

