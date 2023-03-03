GB Group (LON:GBG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $405.38

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 405.38 ($4.89) and traded as low as GBX 331 ($3.99). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 341 ($4.11), with a volume of 438,878 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GBG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 375 ($4.53) to GBX 335 ($4.04) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 480 ($5.79) to GBX 420 ($5.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.22) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 850 ($10.26) to GBX 515 ($6.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 341.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 404.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £855.94 million, a P/E ratio of 33,720.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider Richard Longdon purchased 29,876 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £99,487.08 ($120,051.99). Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

