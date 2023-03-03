Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Director Matthew Munn Sells 4,536 Shares

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMNGet Rating) Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

  • On Thursday, December 15th, Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12.

Shares of GRMN opened at $98.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.56. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $121.74.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Garmin by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

