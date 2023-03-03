Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director E Scott Urdang Purchases 1,000 Shares

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $575,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,739 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.