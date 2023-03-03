Galxe (GAL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $18.31 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, Galxe has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00007708 BTC on major exchanges. Galxe has a market cap of $93.78 million and approximately $18.31 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00424219 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,425.54 or 0.28671832 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

