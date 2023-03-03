G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at G1 Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $187,311.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,050.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $204,976 over the last 90 days. 8.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.24.

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.