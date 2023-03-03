G1 Therapeutics’ (GTHX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.60.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.86. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $187,311.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,050.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $204,976. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 27.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after buying an additional 626,777 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after buying an additional 31,696 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 65,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,671,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 499,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

