FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mondee Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MOND)

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mondee in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Knoblauch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Mondee’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Get Mondee alerts:

MOND has been the subject of several other reports. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Mondee in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mondee in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Mondee Trading Down 3.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MOND opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. Mondee has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Mondee in the third quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Mondee in the third quarter worth $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondee in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Mondee in the third quarter worth $696,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mondee

(Get Rating)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.