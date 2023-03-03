FY2023 EPS Estimates for First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Cut by National Bank Financial

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for First National Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.23. The consensus estimate for First National Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

FN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$40.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.82. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.12 and a 1 year high of C$42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 5,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.46 per share, with a total value of C$200,068.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,938,333 shares in the company, valued at C$305,308,287.18. Insiders have bought a total of 18,631 shares of company stock valued at $675,184 in the last ninety days. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

