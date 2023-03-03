FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Cut by Analyst

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Chardan Capital cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, February 26th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($7.10) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($6.60). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.88) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALNY. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $194.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.16) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,309,000 after buying an additional 16,296,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $240,703,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $103,909,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,221,000 after purchasing an additional 353,538 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $48,597,000.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

